A decommissioned C 130 Hercules to honor Argentine combatants fallen in the Falklands' war

20th Wednesday, July 2022 - 10:35 UTC Full article

The trailer transporting the main body frame of the Hercules C130, 30 meters long, seven wide and five tall

A decommissioned Hercules C 130 from the Argentine Air Force and which was involved in combat, transport, surveillance, and supply operations during the Falkland Islands war has arrived at Pilar, a city in the province of Buenos Aires, where there is a monument to the fallen during the 1982 conflict.

The Hercules was transported in pieces in a huge truck with trailer and is to be assembled in a six hectares green to the memory of Argentine combatants which besides a small museum, an exact copy of “Stella Mary's” chapel in Stanley and some aircraft that fought and bombed the British Task Force, has a replica of the Argentine Military Memorial at Darwin with all the crosses.

Pilar to the northwest of Buenos Aires City, as all cities, towns and villages in Argentina has a monument, memorial, plaque or symbol dedicated to the Malvinas Feat, and in this case the C130 Hercules was handed over by the nearby Air Force base of Tandil, and more moving since a similar aircraft which went down was piloted by a member of the Pilar community, Commodore Hugo César Meisner.

The semi trailer that transported the main body of the aircraft, 30 meters long, seven wide and five tall arrived after seven days, the time it took to cover the 378 kilometers distance at a minimum speed.

Apparently the C130 will be fully restored and converted into a micro cinema where films and documents from the Malvinas conflict will be displayed. Quite soon Fat Albert will have a companion, a Dassault Mirage fighter bomber according to the Pilar memorial committee.

Veteran Carlos Felizzola said that it took five years to implement the project and receive the Hercules. “But it is a unique case, since so far we had no Air Force representation in our cenotaph, and with the Hercules this is a great achievement. We are also waiting for the iconic Mirage fighter, which will also be a great success”

Staff from the near El Palomar air base are taking time off to help restore de Hercules, while working on the Mirage. The replica of the Argentine military cemetery at Darwin has 649 white crosses with the name of each combatant as Hero of Malvinas.