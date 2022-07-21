Brazilian conservatives want Temer to join presidential race

21st Thursday, July 2022 - 09:41 UTC Full article

Temer left office with a 7% approval rating and is not quite appealing to the large masses

While the upcoming presidential elections seemed an inevitable clash between the incumbent rightwing Jair Bolsonaro and the former PT Lula Da Silva, Brazilian media rocked the political stage Wednesday with rumors that former President Michel Temer might join the race on behalf of the conservative Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB).

The MDB's candidate Simone Tebet has been losing support given her low approval in most polls, which heralded that she has no chance of becoming a “third way” between Lula and Bolsonaro.

In that scenario, MDB groups brought up the idea of Temer becoming “Brazil's peacemaker,” O Globo published in its online edition.

Temer rose from the Vice Presidency to head of state after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, of Lula's Workers' Party (PT, left) and ruled the country between 2016 and 2018.

Lula received this week the support of 11 MDB leaders, who decided to exit Tebet's camp. Hence, the move to keep the party together under Temer. According to Lauro Jardim's column in O Globo, Temer would be launched as “Brazil's peacemaker.” Speculation has mounted after MDB Chairman Baleia Rossi was asked to postpone the party's national convention from July 25 to August 5.

Temer has reportedly discussed the issue with the party leadership, where downgrading Tebet to Temer's Vice Presidential candidate is also under consideration.

A businessman quoted by Brazilian media said the former President was willing to accept the party's offer if it came to be, but that he would not take part in any party primaries.

Temer left the Planalto Palace with a 7% approval rating, according to Datafolha in December of 2018. His prestige in business circles is high, thanks to reforms set in place under him, but he is less appealing to large masses.

With leftwing candidates winning over all of South America and Bolsonaro's questionable leadership, conservatives are looking for alternatives to Lula.