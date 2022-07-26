Former Peruvian Presidential Secretary turns himself in

26th Tuesday, July 2022 - 20:20 UTC Full article

Pacheco said he was willing “to collaborate with justice and tell the truth in all cases that are linked to me”

Bruno Pacheco, the former Peruvian Presidential Secretary and one of the most wanted men in the country turned himself in Tuesday. He is under investigation in a series of corruption scandals for which the head of state Pedro Castillo Terrones has already been summoned to testify. He had been at large for over 100 days.

“I want to announce to all Peruvians that Mr. Bruno Pacheco has turned himself in to justice,” said Prosecutor Patricia Benavides in a statement. Pacheco has been in custody since Saturday when he negotiated his surrender with special prosecutors, it was reported.

Pacheco had been 103 days on the run after turning in his resignation following influence-peddling scandals in late 2021 after cash was found in his bathroom at the Government Palace.

Castillo considered it “satisfactory” that his former right-hand man has been brought to justice. “This evidences the falsehood about the alleged protection of the Executive, we hope that the truth will prevail,” Castillo said on Twitter. The President is already under investigation in five cases, an unprecedented situation for a sitting president.

In a video released in March before going into hiding, Pacheco said he was willing “to collaborate with justice and tell the truth in all cases that are linked to me.”

“Rest assured that if someone is guilty or innocent I will say so, but before a judge or a prosecutor,” he added.

Pacheco has a 36-month preventive detention warrant on him for the case, known as “Puente Tarata III”, in which a former transport minister of Transportation, six lawmakers, and a relative of Castillo's were part of an alleged criminal network headed by the president to award public works contracts.