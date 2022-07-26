New Argentine Ambassador welcomed in Caracas as full ties resumed

The Maduro administration hailed President Fernández's decision to appoint Laborde as full ambassador to Caracas

The Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro Monday welcomed Argentina's new ambassador Oscar Laborde, as full diplomatic ties between the two countries were resumed following a decision by the administration of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) to join the so-called Lima Group which recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim head of state.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández had decided in April 2022 to re-establish full relations with Venezuela, which had been lowered to chargés d'affaires level, and called on other nations in the region to review their stance regarding the Chavist regime.

Upon welcoming Laborde at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas highlighted President Fernándezz's “timely call.” Maduro also received the credentials of new ambassadors from South Africa, Türkiye, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Laborde's appointment had been made official through a decree signed July 19 after the candidate got the Senate's consent, as did those chosen to head Argentine embassies in Ecuador and Honduras.

Argentina is reportedly banking on an increase in bilateral trade following this decision. Venezuela is believed to be an interesting market for the sale of food in exchange for hydrocarbons when energy is a scarce commodity.

Laborde has been in Caracas since Thursday, July 21, when he was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Peña Ramírez. But before leaving for Venezuela, Laborde was instrumental in judiciary measures taken recently regarding the Venezuelan-Iranian Boeing 747-300 seized by Argentine authorities at the Ezeiza International Airport.

The new Ambassador is a former mayor of Avellaneda in the Greater Buenos Aires area and a Parlasur Deputy.