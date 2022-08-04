Peru's PM resigns for “personal reasons”

Aníbal Torres Wednesday turned in his resignation as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Peru (Prime Minister) to President Pedro Castillo Terrones citing “personal reasons,” it was reported in Lima.

Torres said on social media he believed he had served the people “most neglected and forgotten.” The departing official first joined Castillo's administration as Minister of Justice and took over as PM on February 8, during which time 60 ministers have come and gone.

In his resignation letter, Torres thanked Castillo for the trust placed in him in both offices. Torres was the fourth Council Chairman in Castillo's first year as head of state.

Torres announced he would resume his teaching career and wished the President “the best of success in his administration.”

With the departure of the Prime Minister, all cabinet members must submit their resignation to Castillo, who will make all necessary changes.

Torres' resignation comes at a moment when Castillo is under investigation by Attorney General Patricia Benavides in five cases of alleged corruption.

There were rumors that Torres would be replaced back in July, but when former Presidential Secretary Bruno Pacheco turned himself in to the Judiciary for his alleged involvement in some of the scandals splashing Castillo, the cabinet reshuffle was reportedly postponed.

According to the latest Ipsos survey, Torres, who has been in office for a little more than five months, has an approval rating of 18%, a 6-point fall from March 2022, while his disapproval reached 69% last month.