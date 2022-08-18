Uruguayan Health Minister says monkeypox stable

Uruguay's Health Minister Daniel Salinas Wednesday explained the monkeypox outbreak in his country was “stable” after 50 suspected cases have been ruled out.

“One imported case was detected and a second one that is linked to the first one, and practically 50 cases have been ruled out, so that we have a stable situation so far,” Salinas pointed out.

The official added that vaccines against the malady are due in Uruguay between late October and early November and that they will made available to specific groups.

Regarding the euthanasia bill already under treatment in Uruguay's Congress, Salinas said that his personal stance on the issue was the same as that of the late former President Tabaré Vázquez of the opposition Broad Front, who was also a physician.

“Like Tabaré Vázquez, I am for life,” he stressed. However, he admitted that he would have to “study better” the bill put before Congress, although on a personal level he would rather continue “to work on palliative care.”

“I think we have to improve palliative care a lot. The parliamentarians in whom we as citizens place our trust are the ones who are going to do the job. I am more for life than for euthanasia,” Salinas insisted.

He added that palliative care entails “a commitment between the patient and the doctor, in which an agreement is reached” regarding assistance in the last part of life.