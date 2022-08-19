Peruvian forces hit Shining Path rebels, many killed

Peruvian regular forces gunned down between 10 and 15 members of the Shining Path rebel group during an “Operation Patriot” deployment in which the rebels' leader Víctor Quispe Palomino, also known as “Comrade José”, managed to escape despite being wounded.

A Peruvian Army task force struck the remnants of the old 1980s guerrillas in the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro river valley.

“It is estimated that between 10 to 15 people have been killed and a good number of [them] wounded according to the evidence found in the area,” Joint Command of the Armed Forces (CCFFAA) Chief, General Manuel Gómez de la Torre, explained.

He added that it was a joint operation of the Armed Forces, the National Police, and the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Gómez de la Torre also pointed out that it was not possible to capture Comrade José. However, some of his personal belongings were seized, including computers, glasses, rifle, cane, clothes with his name, and the hat he wore during interviews with the media.

Weapons such as rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and “abundant documentation that will be important for the intelligence work,” was also seized, the General said.

“We have managed to disrupt their control and communications command system and their supply system,” Gómez de la Torre pointed out. “It is a strong blow” for the rebels, he went on. “Today they have gone from worry to desperation thanks to the work of the Armed Forces, the Peruvian National Police, and the Public Prosecutor's Office.”

“Rest assured that these people will no longer be able to return safely to their stronghold,” he insisted.

According to the Armed Forces, the operation entailed a high degree of difficulty due to the fact that the area was fortified with bases, tunnels, and terrorist hideouts, in addition to the dense vegetation and adverse weather.

”In our casualty calculation we assumed that we could have some downed ships and human casualties (...) once the troops set foot on land the progression begins and each one of the objectives falls until reaching the hideout of Víctor Quispe Palomino, alias José,“ the General also highlighted.

”We assume that because of the blood we found in that place, and because he was no longer there, we assume that [José] is wounded and hiding somewhere...,” he went on.

Operation Patriot had started Aug. 11. Two soldiers were reported wounded.