Argentina rejects UK's new Maritime Security Strategy, “updated colonialism on the Malvinas Question”

20th Saturday, August 2022 - 09:56 UTC Full article

The announcement last week from the UK of its new Maritime Security Strategy as can be expected did not go unnoticed by Argentina and its policy claims over the South Atlantic Islands, including mainly the Falkland Islands.

Guillermo Carmona, head of the special Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Desk published several twitts on the new UK policy and “encroachment” on the many territories and maritime spaces claimed by Buenos Aires, as 'Argentine' and referred to the so called Malvinas Question.

Carmona accompanied his twitts with maps of areas in which UK pretends to apply its maritime security strategy, which are non other than “an updated map of British colonialism. The UK is once again showing its lack of respect and abidance for International Law”.

Linked to this Carmona also complained about “the growing and most worrisome militarization of the South Atlantic by the UK”, a fact Argentina has repeatedly denounced in international organizations.

“All this takes place under the pretext of a maritime security strategy, in open dispute and challenge of United Nations resolutions and regional states of the Americas, which consider this area in the South Atlantic, as a zone of peace and cooperation”.

Carmona added that “all these initiatives are contrary to International Law, since they pretend an alleged legality to the fisheries and hydrocarbons activities promoted by the UK in the Malvinas islands and maritime spaces”.

The Argentine official said that Buenos Aires has repeatedly protested and condemned this kind of actions which UK implements with total impunity, unilateral actions not only banned by International Law in the framework of the Malvinas Question, but which, and rightly, Argentina has strongly rejected.

The Argentine foreign ministry and Carmona have organized a round of visits to neighboring countries, and Mercosur members, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, plus others from the region to expose UK's attitude and 'colonial practices'