Low-cost flights between Asunción and BA's Ezeiza announced

20th Saturday, August 2022 - 08:31 UTC Full article

JetSMART has a brand new fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s

Commercial aviation services linking Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport with Asunción' Silvio Pettirossi by a budget airline have been announced.

JetSMART is to offer three weekly flights Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting in November, making Paraguay the new country served by the carrier which is extending its presence in the region. JetSMART already serves Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay.

“We know how important it is for Argentines and Paraguayans to be able to count on a proposal like JetSMART's to travel long distances, in a few hours and at affordable prices,” said Gonzalo Pérez Corral, general manager of JetSMART in Argentina.

Buenos Aires-Asunción is the carrier's 12th international route, which adds to the 70 services throughout South America.

Promotional flights will be available for US$ 77 each way, it was announced. They were already available on the airline's website. The company seeks to transport 100 million people by 2028.

“We know how important it can be for Paraguayans to be able to count on a proposal such as Jet Smart's to travel long distances in a few hours and at affordable prices, starting with the route to Buenos Aires, where on both sides there are many family and business ties, developed over time,” said Verónica Marambio, commercial manager of Jet Smart's International Markets.

She added that it takes between 18 and 20 hours to travel from Asunción to Buenos Aires by land and that with Jet Smart's proposal it can be done in a little more than two hours, at affordable prices and in new and safe aircraft.

“We have the capacity to offer flights at affordable prices, because our company has been designed from the very beginning to have low costs, savings that we pass on to the passenger, in new and safe airplanes. The passenger pays only for what he/she needs, to travel from point A to point B, with the luggage he/she needs or simply with a small carry-on bag,” she also explained.

The company has a brand new fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s and is the most reliable airline in South America, awarded Best Low Cost at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Founded in 2016, JetSMART has domestic operations in Chile, Argentina, and Peru and covers some 70 routes throughout South America. JetSMART, a low-cost airline controlled by U.S. investment fund Indigo Partners, announced that it will begin operating a route between Argentina and Paraguay. The company is controlled by Indigo Partners, a fund founded by entrepreneur William Franke and with investments in several airlines, including Wizz Air (Europe), Volaris (Mexico), Frontier Airlines (United States), Cebu Pacific (Asia), and Lynx (Canada).