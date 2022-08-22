Arrest made in case of poisoned babies in Argentina

A 27-year-old nurse has been arrested in the Argentine city of Córdoba in connection with the mysterious deaths of at least 5 newborn babies at a local maternity hospital.

Nurse Brenda Agüero had started her job in December of 2020 and was among the 9 staffers who were relieved from their duties once the situation became a criminal case under investigation.

Prosecutor Raúl Garzón told reporters that the nurse was being charged with the deaths of the babies. “The babies died because the substance found in their bodies is incompatible with life. One of the elements being studied is the excess of potassium,” he explained.

The deceased babies were born healthy and their mothers were in good health at the time of delivery. Babies kept dying between March and June but the case came to light as a result of a complaint filed by the grandmother of a baby who died on June 6.

In addition to the 5 babies who died, 8 others were left with sequelae. Agüero is believed to have acted intentionally, Garzón explained.

“We are devastated as a family. We were trying to overcome and mourn a natural death and now we find out that our son was taken from us, that he was killed,” cried Raúl Aragón, father of one of the deceased, told Cadena 3.

The prosecutor also charged three former directors of the hospital for failing to perform their duties as public officials, a crime that does not entail detention.

Meanwhile, Agüero's mother said her “daughter would be incapable” of those crimes. “She has nothing to do with it,” the woman went on, claiming the nurse's duties were to be with the mothers after delivery: “She was never with the babies, she was especially for the mothers. There were other nurses who were dedicated to the babies,” she added.

“There are other people incriminated because in my house they did not find anything. My daughter had nothing to do with it,” she insisted while pointing out that the suspect had not had any problems at her previous job at a local sanatorium, which she resigned to join the hospital.

“She liked what she did, she liked being with the mothers,” the woman added. Brenda “was the oldest and practically raised her siblings because I worked,” she stressed.