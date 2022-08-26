Falklands strongly supports Ukraine Independence Day, Slava Ukraini

MLAs Gavin Short and Roger Spink at Gilbert House with Ukrainian flag

Governor Alison next to Commander Lett at MPC

The Falkland Islands has shown its strong solidarity with Ukraine on August 24, Independence Day of the central European country suffering the invasion of its powerful neighbor, Russia.

In effect Gilbert House, seat of the Falklands' autonomous elected government, showed support for Ukrainian Independence Day and in defense of their sovereignty and democratic rights, by flying the Ukrainian flag.

“The very best wishes from all in the Falklands are extended to everyone in Ukraine on your national day. We salute your heroic defense of your country against a brutal invader. The Falkland Islands stands with each and every one of you. Slava Ukraini!!!” was the message from the Falklands people.

Likewise Government House, residence of Governor Alison Blake CMG also adhered to the Ukraine Day, proudly flying the flag, “especially on Ukraine's Day, 24th August which also marks the six months since Russia's unprovoked invasion”.

In related news Governor Blake (and Commissioner of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands) over the week end visited the British Forces South Atlantic Islands command at Mount Pleasant Complex, where she was received by Commander Jonathan Lett·

Governor Blake also visited HMS Forth, Offshore Patrol Vessel, responsible for Atlantic Patrol Tasking South.