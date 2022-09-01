Falklands' students achieve excellent results in secondary school live examinations

The Falkland Islands Community School is thrilled with this year’s GCSE results - our best set of results from a live examination series. This is the first year of ‘live’ international examinations since before the pandemic and FICS students have had a successful year. Staff and students have displayed determination and resilience to complete the Key Stage 4 studies.

Compared with the last ‘live’ international examinations, the percentage of FICS students who have achieved a strong pass in both English and Maths at Grade A* to C or 9 to 5 has increased by a huge 10 percentage points. Those who have achieved five or more GCSEs, including English and Maths at grade A* to C or 9 to 5 has increased by an impressive 9 percentage points compared with the counterpart examinations before the pandemic. Looking at the results holistically, the whole cohort performed almost a grade better than their prior attainment indicator, resulting in a positive Progress 8 score, showing once again that students at FICS make above average progress. The majority of students have gained the requirements to move to their preferred choice of progression route to study overseas or undertake an apprenticeship program at Falkland College.

Marie Horton, Director of Education said: “The Education Directorate is thrilled to see so many students achieve highly and move onto the next rung of their education ladder. I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all students well and thank the Directorate staff for their tireless commitment to support our children.”

Karen Steen, Executive Head of the Falkland Islands Schools said: “This cohort of FICS students have lived the school’s values of resilience and curiosity throughout their years in school. I am really pleased with the excellent set of results from our first live examinations series since 2019. As always, the achievements of today are a result of a strong partnership between students, families and school. This was particularly highlighted this year by the engagement of students, parents and families with initiatives introduced by the Community School to support revision and independent study. As our students to move onto the next stage of their journey, whether that is college, an apprenticeship or work, they go with our very best wishes.

”I would like to commend all of our staff, our Exams Officer Mr Bicaldo, Deputy Principal Mr Roberts and Principal Mrs Fraser for their relentless focus on securing the best outcomes for our students.”

Amanda Fraser, Principal of Secondary, said: “I am delighted to be able to congratulate the Year 11 cohort on their record-breaking results. They have shown maturity and resilience in a challenging set of circumstances. On their behalf, I would like to thank the teachers and support staff for their endless commitment in securing the best results that the school has ever had for a truly amazing cohort of students. I feel sure that their futures will be very bright if these results are anything to go by.”