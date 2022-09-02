Gang brutally beats brother of Chilean President

2nd Friday, September 2022 - 19:25 UTC Full article

Simón Boric Font will remain hospitalized for the time being

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's brother Simón was attacked by demonstrators Thursday at the University of Chile in Santiago's Alameda as he tried to prevent an ongoing case of looting, it was reported.

Around 10 people hit Simón Boric, who works at the University, according to mages of the incident that went viral. Witnesses affirmed that the victim was thrown to the ground and kicked on several occasions.

According to a media release, the Carabineros police have arrested various suspects in connection with the case while the other assailants are actively sought.

Politicians both allied and opponents of Boric have expressed their solidarity with the head of state.

The University of Chile Hospital said the journalist was attacked by a group of demonstrators in front of the University building where he works as a press officer. In the incident, three other officials were injured.

“Mr. Simón Boric Font ... is clinically stable,” but “requires continued hospitalized care due to the injuries sustained,” the hospital said in a statement. “The family will decide whether to provide any further information.”

Boric suffered a series of injuries after being beaten by a mob of hooded men in the Alameda, after allegedly trying to prevent looting. As a result of the attack, four people were detained by Carabineros, all of them of legal age.

The assailants under arrest have been identified as Francisco Díaz Albornoz (33), Jesús Flor Silva (23), Esteban Muñoz Durán (18) and Benjamín Fernández Vargas (20). The latter had already been arrested in 2019 for having participated in the burning of a public transport bus. Latex gloves and one of the recognized “white overalls” suits were found among his belongings.