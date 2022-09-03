Uruguayan leaders condemn CFK incident

3rd Saturday, September 2022 - 10:05 UTC Full article

“Violence can never, ever be tolerated,” Lacalle said

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou expressed his solidarity Friday morning with Argentine Vice President with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) following the failed assassination attempt against her late on Thursday.

“Violence can never, ever be tolerated under any concept,” Lacalle Pou wrote on his Twitter. “My solidarity with Mrs. Cristina Fernandez and all the Argentine people in the face of the attack,” Lacalle wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and underlined the need for such a violent episode to be “promptly clarified.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government and the people of Uruguay, expresses its energetic repudiation of the attack perpetrated against the Vice President of the Argentine Republic Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on the night of September 1, in the city of Buenos Aires,” read a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“In view of this regrettable episode, Uruguay expresses its solidarity and support to the sister Republic of Argentina and expresses the need for this attack to be clarified promptly,” the communiqué went on.

Uruguay's opposition Broad Front (Frente Amplio), a political structure more akin to CFK''s views, issued a statement Thursday evening condemning the attack:

“We stand in solidarity with Mrs. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in the face of this very serious event,” the FA said in its statement. “We demand the rapid clarification of the [case] and the corresponding judicial actions. Likewise, we exhort our brother Argentine people to reject all manifestations of intolerance and hatred and to defend with conviction, firmness and serenity at the same time mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, indispensable for the institutionality and the full validity of democracy.”