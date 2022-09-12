Argentina formalizes its BRICS membership application

Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero visited India, and last month received in Buenos Aires his Indian counterpart, minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Argentina has sent a BRICS' formal membership application to Chinese authorities this week. Beijing since last June current holds the chair of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South African powerful trade and cooperation block

The submission of the document was celebrated by the Argentine ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, who described the event as a “historic opportunity” for his country since the current bloc members account for 24% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Vaca Narvaja, added that Argentina’s entry into the BRICS would mean the development of a true joint strategy to face the “challenging global scenario.”

In order to get support to join BRICS formally, the Argentine government had already received the consent from Beijing (one of Buenos Aires closest political and economic partners), and had made a similar move on India. In effect earlier this year Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero visited India, and last month received in Buenos Aires his Indian counterpart, minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Both with China and India, Argentina has signed defense cooperation accords and has shown an interest in purchasing sophisticated advanced technology arms, not reached by the UK embargo, still pending since the Falklands war four decades ago. Likewise Beijing and New Delhi have strongly supported Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands.

Two other BRICS members, Brazil and Russia, have always been positive about the integration of Argentina to the block, which is becoming increasingly demanded.

In effect the waiting list includes Iran, which last June signaled its interest in joining to which must be added in July three Middle Eastern heavy weights, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.