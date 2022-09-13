Emergency operator gets threatening call against Argentine VP

The call stemmed from La Plata. It was the voice of a woman

Federal Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti ordered security forces to up their precautions around Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), who received a threatening phone call late Monday.

The call was placed from La Plata to the 911 line just 11 days after the failed assassination attempt against the former head of state, for which the assailant, the Brazilian national Fernando Sabag Montiel and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte are already in custody.

Investigators found in Uliarte's cell phone a lead to a group of people who had also tried to kill CFK in the past twice, it was reported.

Monday's call was brief and it was the voice of a woman, according to press reports in Buenos Aires.

Authorities also said a third person had been arrested by Airport Security Police (PSA) in the San Miguel area outside the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) in connection with the Sept. 1 attack. Electronic devices were seized as possible evidence. The new suspect was said to be a woman named Díaz, who would be an acquaintance of Uliarte's.