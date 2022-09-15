Bolsonarists accused of creating “Lulaflix” to spread fake news

The Superior Electoral Court admitted fake news was abundant in 2018 when Bolsonaro was elected and pledged not to let it happen again this time around.

Brazilian incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro's campaign team ahead of next month's elections has allegedly set up a website dedicated to spreading fake news about the former head of state Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who is ahead in all polls to return to the Planalto Palace, it was reported Thursday.

The news portal has been named “Lulaflix” and is well positioned in the Google search engine returns. Spreading fake news is a criminal offense.

Lula's campaign team has also raised objections before YouTube: the video social platform owned by Google, claiming the far-right Jovem Pan outlet is also prioritized on YT.

“There is no qualm on the part of those responsible for violating the electoral law. It is a disregard to the restrictions imposed by the legislation: there is negative propaganda and financial incentive,” one of Lula's lawyers was quoted as saying.

On “Lulaflix,” the Workers' Party leader is linked to crimes and allegedly underlying issues about the main candidate to win the Brazilian elections. “Learn the truth about the former president,” reads Lulaflix, a digital structure with more than 20 news items that could harm Bolsonaro's opponent.

“Lula defends again those who steal cell phones,” reads a headline. Or “Lula says he was acquitted, but still [has] problems in the justice system”...

In this scenario, Bolsonaro was reported to be ahead of Lula for the first time in the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to a Quaest poll. Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL, right) has 40% of voting intentions against Lula's 36%. Bolsonaro grew 6 percentage points from July, while Lula dropped 3%, Quaest said.

The former footballer and current Senator Romario, who seeks reelection on behalf of Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL) had 37% support against 13% for Alessandro Molon, of the Lula-endorsed Brazil's Socialist Party (PSB).