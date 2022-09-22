Cafiero discusses Argentina's accession to BRICS with Chinese colleague

Cafiero also thanked China for its support regarding the Malvinas / Falklands Question

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Wednesday discussed his country's joining BRICS with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both officials also reviewed bilateral trade issues and investments in the energy sector, and agreed to continue working together at a high level, based on “the consensus adopted during the visit of President Alberto Fernández to China last February,” it was reported.

“The Chinese Chancellor, Wang Yi, expressed his country's firm support for Argentina to join BRICS,” Cafiero said on Twitter.

BRICS is a trade bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“We continue working to speed up the process of opening new markets with China, our second trading partner and the second destination of Argentine exports,” Cafiero went on as he thanked Wang Yi for his country's support of Argentina's application for membership.

Argentina “can contribute in this way to strengthen and broaden the voice in defense of the interests of the developing world and the global south, in a context of uncertainty and world polarization where it is essential to coordinate policies on energy and food security,” Cafiero argued. China is currently the second largest trading partner and the second largest destination for Argentine exports.

Cafiero also underlined the importance of Chinese capital investments in Argentina, which can be expanded onto the energy sector. Argentina has the second largest reserve of non-conventional gas in the world and is the fourth largest lithium producer worldwide.

Argentina's Foreign Minister also acknowledged China's support regarding the Malvinas / Falklands Question through its interventions as a member of the Special Committee on Decolonization, particularly during the June 23 session.