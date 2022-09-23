Princess Anne thanks Royal Navy personnel involved in the Queen's funeral

Princess Anne spoke to the men and women about their role hauling the State Ceremonial Gun Carriage bearing the Queen’s coffin and lining the streets of London

The Princess Royal visited Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday to offer her personal thanks to sailors involved in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral. Princess Anne spoke to the men and women about their role hauling the State Ceremonial Gun Carriage bearing the Queen’s coffin and lining the streets of London and Windsor.

More than a thousand sailors and Royal Marines were on duty at the funeral on Monday, alongside RAF and British Army personnel.

Leading Engineering Technician (LET) Benjamin Tetley was one of 142 sailors responsible for pulling the gun carriage.

“It was an honor to meet Her Royal Highness Princess Anne,” he said. “It was a lovely personal touch that she came down in person to thank personnel involved.

“I was really honored to be involved in carrying the gun carriage, I don't think there’s a more personal part to have played. Everyone had a sense of purpose and put all their effort in.”

Aircraft Engineer Connor Scotney was a street liner in Windsor. He said: “I felt honored that the Princess Royal took the time out to thank us for all we did. My family are all very proud of me and the part I played in the funeral.”