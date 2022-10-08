Maduro says Venezuelan elections might be earlier than expected

8th Saturday, October 2022 - 09:47 UTC

The socialist leader underlined his country's “direct democracy”

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro Friday hinted he might bring forward the 2024 presidential elections because he is ready to win “whenever, wherever, and however.”

During a United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) event in the state of La Guaira and under the motto that the Chavist must be a “permanent revolution, revolution forever” he assured he would emerge victorious under any circumstances.

“What is certain is that we are prepared for when there are elections to go out to a great popular, revolutionary victory. Whenever, wherever and however,” he stressed.

He also underlined the need to perfect “the method of popular government” so as “to make the Bolivarian revolution of the 21st century irreversible” through a “direct democracy.”

Venezuela's opposition will hold primaries in 2023 to elect the candidate to face the ruling party in the 2024 presidential elections, at a date yet to be set.

Maduro insisted the PSUV was “a Government Party to govern, truly, from the grassroots, a Government Party from the people, with the people, and for the people; a Government Party to unite, add and make irreversible the Bolivarian Revolution of the XXI Century.”

In November of 2021, an electoral observation mission of the European Union admitted that although improvements had been made, some irregularities could still be spotted in regional and local elections.