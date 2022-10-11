Bolivian Ambassador in Iran summoned to account for alleged remarks

Bolivia's foreign policy is based on the principle of non-intervention, Perez said

Bolivia's Foreign Ministry Monday requested the country's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran to submit a report following press reports that she might have made remarks irritating Tehran.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the public opinion that the diplomatic representative was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to be in the city of La Paz immediately, in order to receive a report and evaluate the circumstances,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry read.

Ambassador Perez reportedly disqualified the protest of Iranian women during a visit to a tractor factory in the city of Tabriz.

Perez released a video in which she assures that her statements were “manipulated in a biased manner.”

“I did not make any statement condemning the feminist marches in Iran,” she also said.

According to an Iranian outlet, Perez said that “our government condemns the recent riots in Iran which are orchestrated by the British and American Zionists. We are sure that all problems will be solved with the solidarity and wisdom of the dear Leader of Iran.”

The ambassador said she never referred to the women's protests and that her statements were distorted and that “at no time did I” mention any stance n the part of the Bolivian Government out of respect for the principle of non-interference and sovereignty “which is a fundamental pillar of Bolivian foreign policy.”

”I am taking the corresponding steps so that the media that distorted my statements (...) rectifies the published content in order to avoid further confusion,” she added.

On September 13, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested by the Morality Police in Tehran for not wearing a veil covering her face, as established by the dress code for women in Iran. Three days later, she died in a hospital, triggering a wave of feminist protests. The Iranian government said she died because she had an underlying disease, triggering a wave of protests and riots which have resulted in around 185 deaths, according to human rights organizations in Iran.