Mayor of Buenos Aires wants federal gov't to quit improvising

“It is impossible for someone to invest in Argentina if you don't know if you have the Coldplay or Qatar dollar...,” Larreta explained

Following the President Alberto Fernández administration's creation of a so-called “Qatar dollar” for transactions abroad with credit cards, Buenos Aires Mayor and potential presidential candidate said nobody will “invest in Argentina with so many exchange rates.”

“I'm already lost, I don't know how many dollars there are,” Larreta stressed Wednesday during a police narcotics raid in a Buenos Aires shanty town.

“It is impossible for someone to invest in Argentina if you don't know if you have the Coldplay or Qatar dollar... We need a plan and put an end to these improvisations one after another,” he insisted.

Regarding former President Mauricio Macri's remarks that the next government will have to take “drastic measures,” Larreta explained he had not read the book Para Qué written by his former boss. Larreta was City Cabinet Chief when Macri was Mayor of the Argentine capital. (Read also: https://en.mercopress.com/2022/10/05/macri-launches-new-book-2023-candidacy-imminent ).

However, “I think we have to take measures quickly, show where we are going, outline a long-term vision,” he argued.

“We must put an end to these constant improvisations with a new dollar that appears every day; like the 'soy dollar', which was a measure for 25 days... Argentina needs a plan for 25 years, the country needs a course [of action]”, he added.

