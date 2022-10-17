Lacalle welcomes Galician leader in Montevideo

Rueda was sworn in as President of Galicia's Xunta in May of 2022

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Monday welcomed Galicia's Xunta President Alfonso Rueda Valenzuela at the official Suarez y Reyes Residence in Montevideo.

The Spanish leader thanked Lacalle for Uruguay's hospitality towards the 40,000-member local Galician community while underlining that reciprocity channels had been set to assist Galician companies in Uruguay.

Rueda Valenzuela arrived in Uruguay on Saturday on his first official tour of the South American country. During the weekend, he took part in a series of engagements, including the Asociación Española Primera de Socorros Mutuos, the Centro Social y Deportivo Pontevedrés, and the board of directors of the Centro Gallego.

In all his appearances, Rueda Valenzuela highlighted his appreciation for the warm welcomes, which, he said, symbolized the constant affection and close relationship between Uruguay and Galicia.

Before Uruguay, was in Buenos Aires, where he met with Mayor and Presidential hopeful Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. In the Argentine capital, he also attended events hosted by local Spanish and Galician groups.

