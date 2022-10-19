Macri endorses Bullrich for president of Argentina

Argentina's last savior was Maradona, Macri said

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he envisioned a country in which PRO Chairwoman would win the 2023 elections, thus sending a message to Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who also plans to enter the Juntos por el Cambio coalition primaries.

“I imagine Patricia Bullrich as president,” said Macri during a TV interview. He added that 2023 will mark “the end of populism” in Argentina. He also ruled out being a presidential candidate and highlighted Rodríguez Larreta's “evolution” amid Argentina's crisis which is urging more and more people to seek a better future elsewhere.

Macri also called for deep changes in a “society that embraces work, meritocracy” and insisted “Kirchnerism has been stealing our future for decades with these progressive speeches, trashy and cynical that are useless, it is the biggest failure in history.”

“If there are twenty thousand dollar [exchange] rates, nobody will come to invest in Argentina. We have to eradicate, we have to do something magical: to be sensible, predictable, and normal,” Macri added.

This “exodus is liquidating me, we have to stop it,” Macri said in a message to the younger generations. “I ask you to please give us one more chance, nothing compared to achieving success in your country, with your family and friends. We need you here.”

“What will give us a future is that there is employment. Argentines understood that public employment is a patch, that it impoverishes us all. On top of that, politicians give them to their relatives and friends and the State is at their service. That is why we have to create private employment and that is created with investment,” Macri also pointed out.

“There are no more saviors, the last one was Diego Armando Maradona and I suffered a lot from the confrontation with him,” said the former Boca Juniors president, who recalled his days as head of state as a “very traumatic experience.”

