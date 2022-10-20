Leader of gang reportedly behind attack against CFK arrested

Argentine authorities have arrested Revolución Federal leader Jonathan Morel in connection with death threats against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (CFK), her son Deputy Máximo Kirchner, and President Alberto Fernández, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

CFK’s legal counselors had signald the links between the far-right group and those who tried to murder her earlier this month.

In addition to Morel, two other members of the group were also arrested: Gastón Guerra and Leonardo Sosa, all three of them in the Buenos Aires Province homes.

Morel, 23, and Franco Ezequiel Castelli, 26, are under investigation for their remarks on August 26, 2022, on Twitter, in which the possibility of infiltrating the Vice President's supporters to make her “go down in history” is mentioned.

The suspect might have received about AR$ 7 million from the company Caputo Hermanos, owned by brothers Luis “Toto” and Nicolás Caputo, of Macrist allegiance.

CFK lawyer Claudio Ubeira demanded Revolución Federal’s funding be investigated and found the handouts from former Minister Caputo’s family were “not a coincidence”.

“One would have to have some degree of romanticism to believe that the presence of the Caputo family is a coincidence in the contributions received by these people. They had started with a transfer of one million seven hundred thousand pesos, and then there is another one of seven million pesos. If there is any explanation, let them give it,” Ubeira said in a radio interview.

Airport Security Police Thursday raided offices of the Caputo family for further evidence.

According to Morel, the payments from Caputo Hermanos S.A. would have been for carpentry works.