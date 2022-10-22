The Falkland Islands Community School has a new principal

22nd Saturday, October 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Mr Sebastian St John will arrive in the Falkland Islands at the end of October and will join the school after the half term holiday

The Falkland Islands Executive Head-teacher Karen Steen announced the appointment of a new principal, in a letter sent to FICS parents. The interim Principal, Amanda Fraser, will be returning to her family in the UK in November.

Mrs. Steen said: “Mr Sebastian St John will arrive in the Falkland Islands at the end of October and will join the school after the half term holiday at the beginning of November to begin the role of Principal.

There is a handover program planned to prepare for a smooth transition, allowing Mrs Fraser and Mr St John to work together for several weeks.”

Mr St John has worked in education for 20 years and held a range of roles from Teacher of History, Head of Year, Key Stage lead, Head of Humanities, Senior leader, Multi Academy Trust lead for staff development/Teaching & Learning and Head of School/Principal.

Most recently he has led a school to become one of the highest performing non-selective secondary modern schools in Kent.

Mrs Steen also paid tribute to Mrs Fraser. “Our heartfelt thanks and best wishes go to Mrs Fraser for her dedicated service to the students, the staff and the staff and the wider school community.”

