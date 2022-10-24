Argentine Army delivered first modernized tank turret

24th Monday, October 2022 - 10:02 UTC Full article

The TAM tank is the main armored and mechanized unit of the Argentine Army and its design and production date back to the late 1970s and early 1980s

Argentina's Army has taken delivery of the first turret manufactured by the Mendoza-based IMPSA company for the modernization of the Argentine Medium Tank (TAM) 2C.

As per an agreement currently in force, IMPSA is in charge of carrying out the manufacture and modernization of parts for a certain number of tanks. It will also supply spare parts in the future.

The TAM tank is the main armored and mechanized unit of the Argentine Army and its design and production date back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The TAM 2C project aims at technologically updating the tanks with local labor, personnel training, and technology transfer, thus extending their useful life and increasing their capabilities.

These changes will enable the vehicle to fulfill the missions in the most diverse situations that the Argentine Armed Forces may face, it was reported.

Ministry of Defense authorities signed the deal with IMPSA in June after a visit to the company's Technological Development Center in Godoy Cruz, where they toured the main industrial buildings, the Hydraulic Laboratory, and the Technological Research Center.

Undersecretary of Scientific Research and Industrial Policy Roberto Adaro stated that “for the Ministry and the Armed Forces it is strategic to work with a partner such as IMPSA due to its capacity and commitment. Consolidating and expanding the capabilities of the national industry is one of the main objectives of the Ministry of Defense through FONDEF, and in particular of the TAM 2C modernization project.”

IMPSA CEO Sergio Carobene said: “It is very important for IMPSA to partner with the Ministry of Defense and the Argentine Army in a project as emblematic for the country as the modernization of the TAM 2C. This allows us to continue developing our capabilities in the national defense industry thanks to the technical and human capacity of our workers. This means more national production, more Argentine jobs, and boosts the development of the Argentine industry.”