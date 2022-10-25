Argentine President welcomes Chinese investors

Argentina joined China's Belt and Road initiative in February when Fernández and Xi Jinping met. Photo: Argentine Presidency

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday met at Casa Rosada with China Railway International Group (CRIG) President Bi Yanchun to discuss future investments in infrastructure, energy, and technology projects.

The Chinese undertakings are a result of Argentina's joining China's international cooperation initiative known as The Belt and Road.

Among the projects under evaluation are the modernization and electrification of the Belgrano Norte Line between Villa Rosa and Retiro, and road connections linking the provinces of Chaco and Corrientes, and Santa Fe and Ente Ríos across the Parana River.

Fernández and his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping agreed in February on Argentina's adhesion to China's Belt and Road, the flagship global infrastructure development program of that Asian country that seeks to boost trade. So far, 21 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have signed memoranda of cooperation with China under the initiative.

CRIG is the international business subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited (CREC), one of the world's largest civil construction companies with strong expertise in rail and road infrastructure.

