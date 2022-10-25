Falklands Legislative Assembly holds session at Goose Green Social Club

On Thursday the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly will be holding a session at the Goose Green Social Club. Members of the public wishing to attend should be seated no later that 10:50 AM.
The Assembly Order Paper is as follows,
1. Prayers
2. Confirmation of the Record of the Legislative Assembly held on 16 & 29 September 2022
3. Statements: responses to supplementary questions raised at the meeting of the 29 Sep 2022
4. Papers to be Laid on the Table by The Honourable Chief Executive
5. Questions for Oral Answer
Question Number 36/22 by Honorable Gavin Short
Can the Hon Peter Biggs please tell the House the final cost of constructing the garage facility at Pony’s Pass quarry?
6. Motions
Motion Number 20 of 2022 by the Honorable Leona Roberts
That this House accepts the response from the Governor (in Council) on the Public Accounts Committee Letter “Falkland Islands Government Financial Statements Year End 30th June 2021 with recommendation” of 20 April 2022.
Motion Number 21 of 2022 by the Honorable Teslyn Barkman
That this House notes the comments and recommendations of the Public
Accounts Committee in respect of:
Phase One of the Public Jetty Project
And, in accordance to the Public Accounts Ordinance 2009 Clause 14 (1), a written response is required to be submitted to the Legislative Assembly by the Governor within six months.
7. Reports
Portfolio Reports
The Honorable Peter Biggs
The Honorable Leona Roberts
8. Order of the Day: Bills
Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2022
9. Motion for Adjournment
