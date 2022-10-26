Sunak, Biden agree on common stance regarding Ukraine crisis

There is no fracture among Democrats, Jayapal insisted

US President Joseph Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday agreed to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion and to stand up to China's expansionist policies.

Biden and Sunak spoke over the telephone just before the Tory leader's official appointment by King Charles III, it was reported. During their conversation the two leaders reaffirmed their countries and pledged to work together to advance global security and prosperity, the White House said.

Washington also said Biden and Sunak agreed to “address the challenges posed by China,” which the United States has now identified as its main economic and geopolitical rival on the world stage, despite remarks from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin who stressed that “China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat.”

The UK has been a key European ally for the US in providing arms and backing to the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian conflict might take a turn after Democratic Party members withdrew a letter they had sent to Biden urging him to pursue peace with Russia through diplomacy.

Democratic caucus chair Pramila Jayapal has issued a statement regretting the release of the letter, claiming that it was drafted months ago, but that “unfortunately staff released it without vetting.”

Jayapal nevertheless insisted on the need to advocate diplomacy despite withdrawing the message to Biden because of the upcoming Nov. 8 mid-term elections on November 8.

The letter sent Monday to Biden and signed by some thirty lawmakers drew criticism from other Democrats for allegedly dividing the party, although Jayapal insisted that the group supported the White House's strategy.