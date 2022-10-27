Several Falklands' fauna pictures at the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards

27th Thursday, October 2022 - 09:38 UTC Full article

“Talk to the Fin!” Two gentoo penguins on the Falkland Islands hang out of the beach when on shook himself off and gave the male the snub. Jennifer Hadley

“Say Cheese” a couple of grey trigger fish looks into the camera. Falal Azores. Arthur Telle Thiemann

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards just released a gallery of their 2022 Finalists, and the list is as wholesome and heartwarming as can be for a conservationist competition. The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists provide a brief respite from the horrors of a politically unstable post-plague world, but they also carry an important message of conservation--.

The competition is split up into six categories as well as an overall award and a people’s choice award (the voting of which is currently open). Contestants are invited to enter up to 10 photos total, with a cap of three photos per category. The entries are judged by a mixed panel of both nature photographers and comedians, and each year’s winners earn a variety of prizes from trophies, to camera bags, to a one-week safari in Kenya.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website competition was founded by nature photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks in 2015 when he had the idea to promote some of the goofiest photographs he had in his portfolio from various excursions in East Africa. He decided to launch a competition among the wildlife photography community from his office in northern Tanzania to see who had the best blooper reel. Over the next few years, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards grew into a global phenomenon with shutterbugs from every corner of the world submitting their finest accidental comedy for Joynson-Hicks’ consideration.

Voting will close on November 27 and the 2022. Winners will be announced on December 8. See all the finalists and vote for your favorite image on Affinity Photo Peoples's Choice Award page.