Almost unused Milei Argentine Congress chair “on sale”

31st Monday, October 2022 - 19:56 UTC

The Libertarian lawmakers continue to be under heavy flak for their absences that resulted in taxpayers charged more

A mock e-commerce ad selling Argentine Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei's Congress seat for AR$ 240 (around US$ 0.82 at the unofficial “blue” exchange rate) was published this past weekend. Bidders could also opt for the 12-monthly-payment option.

The authors underlined that the chair was almost brand new, in reference to Milei having missed more sessions than he attended.

The description adds: “Official chair of Javier Gerardo Milei. Pickup is available at National Congress, House of Deputies. Almost unused. Original leather. Only model. Only color. It is the Lion's chair. Out of 66 votes, he only voted in 25. He has 41 absences,” the ad read.

The joke went viral since Milei only cast a positive vote 5 times and opposed bills on 20 other occasions. Milei was heavily criticized when the 2023 Budget bill creating a new airport tax was passed by a one-vote difference, which could have been prevented had Milei and his Libertarian colleagues been there to vote.

“Milei's liberal deputies were not in the particular vote of the budget. They shout but they are functional to Massa. Because of their absence the tax increase was approved. I do not know if they are accomplices or irresponsible,” Together for Change (JxC) Deputy Paula Oliveto said on Twitter.

“We are not part of the caste shenanigans that occur before each article-by-article vote,” Milei argued later on.