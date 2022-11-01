Princess Anne will visit the Falkland Islands November 17 to 22

The Princess Royal back in 2016 meets Falklands' authorities and residents

The Governor of the Falkland Islands has announced that Her Royal Highness, Princess Royal will be visiting the Falkland Islands between November 17 and 22. Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

This is not the first time that Princess Anne has visited the Falklands, she also made a visit in 2016 which included South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. The 2016 event, was in effect Prince Anne's first official visit to South Georgia, and was to mark the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance expedition, on an invitation from the South Georgia Heritage Trust, SGHT of which she is patron. .

Precisely this year, on 5 March 2022, Shackleton's Endurance was discovered, 3.000 meters deep in the Weddell Sea by Mensun Bound Director of Exploration in the expedition sponsored by The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust. Mensun is a marine archeologist, fifth generation Falkland Islander.

Nevertheless in 2016 the Princess carried out a number of public engagements in the Falklands including visits to Stanley's historic Dockyard Museum, Conservation Watch Group, Infant Junior School and Community School, King Edward VII Memorial Hospital Day Centre, besides meeting local authorities and residents.

The Princess Royal had dinner at Malvina House Hotel with members of the Legislative Assembly and their spouses and also visited the historic settlement of Port Louis on East Falklands. Port Louis was established by Louis de Bougainville in 1764 as the first French settlement on the islands.

On March 25th, 2016 the Princess Royal left for Grytviken, South Georgia, on the Fisheries Patrol MV Pharos, departing from Mare Harbor the Naval Port near the British Forces Station at Mount Pleasant.

In Grytviken she officially opened the new Hydroelectricity Station, Carr Maritime Gallery, and the renovated Post Office. But most important Princess Anne met those who work on the Island, including a group of scientists at the British Antarctic Survey's research station at King Edward Point.

The Princess Royal continued her visit to South Georgia with a trip to the Gold Harbor, Bird Island and the South Georgia Museum, where she met South Georgia Heritage Trust staff.

Princess Anne also paid tribute to Shackleton at the memorial that remembers his incredible feat in crossing South Georgia to help rescue his stranded crew. The Antarctic explorer is also buried in South Georgia.