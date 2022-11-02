Get our news on your inbox! x

Uruguayan exports fall for the 2nd month in a row

Wednesday, November 2nd 2022 - 10:03 UTC
China ceased to be Uruguay's main buyer of beef, which explains the drop China ceased to be Uruguay's main buyer of beef, which explains the drop

Uruguayan exports in the month of October 2022 totaled US$ 842 million, which represented a 6% year-on-year drop, it was reported Tuesday in Montevideo.

According to the Uruguay XXI Institute, the fall is mainly explained by lower sales of beef -mainly to China- which could not be compensated by the increases in exports of vehicles, rice, and dairy products.

Between January and October 2022, sales abroad including duty-free zones grew 27%, totaling US$ 11,262 million, the export, investment, and country brand promotion agency Uruguay XXI Institute also pointed out.

October was the second consecutive month of decline in foreign sales after September's 0.2%. China ceased to be Uruguay's main beef buyer, a place it had held since 2013 and which has been reclaimed by Brazil.

The main export products for the month were beef (US$ 186 million), cellulose (US$ 117 million), dairy products (US$ 74 million, up 16%), beverage concentrate (US$ 55 million, up 4%), and meat by-products (US$ 47 million).

The main export destination for the month was Brazil (21%), followed by China (16%), the European Union (9%), the United States (8%), and Argentina (5%).

The Monthly Foreign Trade Report also analyzed the energy transition in Uruguay and the opportunities it generates for exports.

