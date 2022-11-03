CFK gradually moving back onto center stage

Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Wednesday met with YPF CEO Pablo González and Chevron executives Clay Neff and Bruce Niemeyer at her Congress office.

“I welcomed together with the president of YPF, Pablo González, Clay Neff, the international head of exploration and production of Chevron, and Bruce Niemeyer, in charge of the company in our region,” CFK posted on Twitter.

With Chevron “we made the first international partnership after the recovery of YPF, which allowed a strategic investment for the development of Vaca Muerta,” she underlined before thanking the US company “for continuing to trust and invest in our country.”

The Chevron executives met Tuesday with Neuquén Governor Omar Gutiérrez to review investments in the Vaca Muerta area, after which they highlighted the partnership between YPF and Chevron to exploit the Loma Campana field, the first massive development of Vaca Muerta.

CFK is to return to the political arena Friday for the first time since the attack she suffered at the door of her home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. It will be during an Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (Metal Workers' Union - UOM), a labor grouping that on Wednesday requested a 111% salary adjustment increase and an AR$ 50,000 bonus.

The former President has also been reported to be keeping an eye on Casa Rosada events. According to TN citing undisclosed sources, CFK has insisted on upping the pressure on companies that increased their sales prices above government guidelines, thus boosting inflation.

“It is necessary to squeeze two or three very large companies very hard to be able to negotiate a price agreement that will be sustained in time,” a Casa Rosada source directly linked to CFK was quoted by TN as saying.

The Vice-President “reviews folders, does not miss a single detail and has a very fluid dialogue with [Super Economy Minister] Sergio [Massa]. She does what President Alberto Fernandez should do: warn about the problems that arise,” the source added.