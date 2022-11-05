Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, November 5th 2022 - 16:54 UTC

 

 

Remembrance Sunday live from the Falkland Islands

Saturday, November 5th 2022 - 10:56 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Detachments from the three services and FIDF will march and form at the he Cross of Sacrifice Detachments from the three services and FIDF will march and form at the he Cross of Sacrifice

A Remembrance service will be broadcast live from the Falkland Islands on 13 November. Veterans of the 1982 conflict have returned to the Islands, many for the first time, to be part of the moving commemorations.

Reporters from Forces News are on the Islands and will stream the service from Stanley on our YouTube channel and on Facebook.

Following the Service of Remembrance at Christ Church Cathedral, detachments from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and Falkland Islands Defense Force will march to the city's Cross of Sacrifice.

Dignitaries led by Member of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink and Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands Commodore Jonathan Lett will join them.

The Roll of Honor will be read out, followed by a two-minute silence.

 

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: Falklands War, Remembrance Sunday.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 