Remembrance Sunday live from the Falkland Islands

5th Saturday, November 2022 - 10:56 UTC

Detachments from the three services and FIDF will march and form at the he Cross of Sacrifice

A Remembrance service will be broadcast live from the Falkland Islands on 13 November. Veterans of the 1982 conflict have returned to the Islands, many for the first time, to be part of the moving commemorations.

Reporters from Forces News are on the Islands and will stream the service from Stanley on our YouTube channel and on Facebook.

Following the Service of Remembrance at Christ Church Cathedral, detachments from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and Falkland Islands Defense Force will march to the city's Cross of Sacrifice.

Dignitaries led by Member of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink and Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands Commodore Jonathan Lett will join them.

The Roll of Honor will be read out, followed by a two-minute silence.