CFK too smart to run for President again, says Pepe Mujica

7th Monday, November 2022 - 20:14 UTC Full article

Mujica and Lula tried to get Alberto and Cristina Fernández closer together but failed

Former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica said Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) is too smart to run for the Casa Rosada next year, according to an interview published by Montevideo's El Observador.

Mujica's remarks came at a time when Peronist leaders are gathering again around the two-time former head of state, whom many called “President” last week.

“I believe that Cristina Kirchner will not be a candidate, she is very intelligent,” Mujica said. “And if she realizes the support she has, she also realizes the opposition she generates,” he added.

In the Frente Amplio leader's view, Argentina's scenario next year could resemble that of 2019 when she picked Alberto Fernández to take on Mauricio Macri, who was seeking his reelection.

But Mujica also doubted the incumbent President would run. “The truth is I have no idea what they are going to do, what I know is that they may win or lose, but they will continue to exist, it is a fact of reality,” Mujica stressed.

Both Mujica and Alberto Fernández convened in Sao Paulo late last month to celebrate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's victory over Jair Bolsonaro.

Last Friday, CFK hinted she might run but she only admitted she would do “whatever she has to do” for the good of the people, thus sparking all sorts of interpretations, while Alberto Fernández has admitted he would try to stay another four years on the job.

It is no secret that there is no love lost between the President and the Vice President. CFK's son, Deputy Máximo Kirchner, even criticized Alberto Fernández's electoral plan, saying it was some sort of adventure. And Mujica recalled that last year he and Lula tried to bring them closer together but to no avail. “We found out that there was a mess up there... we had a rumbling failure,” Mujica laughed while forecasting that Peronism will have a hard time retaining the presidency next year.