“Macri is the enemy,” Máximo Kirchner tells Peronist convention

7th Monday, November 2022 - 09:52 UTC Full article

Macri may be the enemy but leaders within the FdT do not seem to have many friends, after the Vice-President's son's speech

Argentine Deputy Máximo Kirchner said during a Justicialist Party (PJ) Convention in Mar del Plata that “the adversary of the Argentine society, and not only of Peronism, is former president [Mauricio] Macri.”

The son of former Presidents Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) warned of Macri's intentions should he become president again in 2023 as the Peronist Frente de Todos (FdT) discussed strategies for next year's elections.

“It was Peronism that suffered proscription and suppression and gave its life for the return of democracy in the country,” Máximo said.

“Hatred is not returned with hatred, but with the love of militancy,” he added in a speech that was perceived as a follow-up to CFK's words last week that seemed to herald her candidacy for Casa Rosada - (Read also: en.mercopress.com/2022/11/05/cristina-fernandez-reappears-in-public-in-electoral-mode-as-crowds-called-her-president ) - when she said she was willing to “do whatever she had to do for the people to recover their happiness.”

Máximo was also critical of President Alberto Fernández's intentions to run for reelection, which he dubbed “an adventure.”

The head of state, who did not participate in the Mar del Plata event, replied from Buenos Aires that “the Frente de Todos does not belong to three or four leaders.”

“When a comrade criticizes another comrade he stops being a Peronist,” he added.

“It cannot happen again in a broad front like ours that those who make use of collective constructions, once that construction takes them to an important place, start a personal adventure,” Máximo Kirchner had said.

Alberto Fernández nevertheless said that Máximo Kirchner was “a good partner” and that “we're are all needed; every opinion is valuable and respectable.”

“I do not want to enter into a debate, I only call for reflection,” President Fernández said.