Argentine Congressman says it is all CFK's narrative

11th Friday, November 2022 - 10:03 UTC Full article

“I never said that phrase,” Milman claimed

Argentine Congressman Gerardo Milman of the opposition Together for Change (Juntos por el Cambio - JxC) coalition yesterday said that Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) was trying to incriminate him.

The former head of state requested Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti be relieved from the investigation on the Sept. 1 assassination attempt against her because the magistrate had failed to summon Milman to testify when it was allegedly obvious that he knew something about the case.

Read also: CFK wants judge investigating her assassination attempt recused

“They invent false witnesses, I never said that phrase,” Milman said, according to La Nación.

“I was Argentina's Vice Minister of Security under [Patricia] Bullrich and we lived through the Maldonado case. For several months they gathered in crowded squares because of a witness who also said that he had seen with binoculars how [activist Santiago Maldonado] had been taken away by gendarmes [Border Guard officers],” Milman argued.

“That false testimony made many Argentines believe that in reality there was a disappeared person in Argentina,” after what Argentina had gone through in the 1970s, he went on.

“In this case, the false witness was sitting with another person who said he did not hear what this person said he heard,” he stressed. Then, he completed: “Besides, the witness said 'when they kill her' but not whom. And besides, I never said that phrase... I indeed traveled to Pinamar the next day and on September 1st at noon I was in Buenos Aires; when the attack took place I was in CABA [the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires,” Milman went on.

Regarding his aide Carolina Gómez Mónaco's appointment as Director Criminal Intelligence School, Milman insisted he had closed such an office and that it was not accurate that the former Miss Argentina (2012) had held such a position. “But I cannot give many more details because we are just talking about intelligence secrets,” he added.

“Enough of Kirchnerist narratives,” he stressed.