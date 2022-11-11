Falklands Veterans mark the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands

11th Friday, November 2022 - 10:45 UTC Full article

The Liberation Memorial, where the ceremony will be taking place

The following arrangements have been made for Friday 11 November 2022 to enable Veterans of the Falkland Islands to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The Act of Remembrance will be supported by detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Falkland Islands Defense Force.

10.45am the Veterans will march from the Town Hall to the Liberation Memorial in 3 ranks.

3/4 Everyday, and each #RemembranceDay, but particularly this 40th anniversary year after so many 40th events, we remember with gratitude those who made the ultimate sacrifice to liberate the #Falklands in 1982. #FromTheSeaFreedom #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget @SAMA82office pic.twitter.com/UbYlTpQsiS — Falklands40th (@falklands40th) November 11, 2022

At 10.52am Her Excellency the Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and The Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence People, Veterans, and Service Families will arrive at the Liberation Monument. A short service will then be held.

There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

Gilbert House points outs this is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honouring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.