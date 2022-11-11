Falklands Veterans mark the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands

The following arrangements have been made for Friday 11 November 2022 to enable Veterans of the Falkland Islands to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.
The Act of Remembrance will be supported by detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Falkland Islands Defense Force.
10.45am the Veterans will march from the Town Hall to the Liberation Memorial in 3 ranks.
3/4 Everyday, and each #RemembranceDay, but particularly this 40th anniversary year after so many 40th events, we remember with gratitude those who made the ultimate sacrifice to liberate the #Falklands in 1982. #FromTheSeaFreedom #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget @SAMA82office pic.twitter.com/UbYlTpQsiS— Falklands40th (@falklands40th) November 11, 2022
At 10.52am Her Excellency the Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and The Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence People, Veterans, and Service Families will arrive at the Liberation Monument. A short service will then be held.
There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths.
Gilbert House points outs this is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honouring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.
1/4 In #WW1, the population of the #FalklandIslands was 2,272, of which 78 Falkland Islanders volunteered to join the war effort; sadly, 22 of them did not return.The #Falklands also donated 3 biplanes to the War Effort.@standingwgiants #Remembranceday https://t.co/WtMwctys74 pic.twitter.com/ttWDEjihfH— Falklands40th (@falklands40th) November 11, 2022
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
@Trimonde “Liberation from What!”, A Bunch of Fascist military troops that had invaded a peaceful Island community that's the Liberation!!!Posted 1 hour ago +1
COUNTRIES CAN NOT USE PEOPLE AS A MEANSPosted 55 minutes ago -1
TO TAKE TERRITORIES FROM OTHER COUNTRIES.
-
Make no mistake; the Islanders or “Kelpers” know very, very well that They are the means through which Britain seeks to finalize the taking of the Malvinas Islands from Argentina. They won't say it, they act dumb and deny it, insisting on pretending that the only thing they want is to secure their right to their own home in the world, and so they create inapplicable festivities such as “Liberation Day” on the day Argentina failed in recovering these islands originally taken from the country by Britain, and even though the islanders were brought after the fact onto land already under dispute, previously settled by Argentina. They refuse to acknowledge what in reality Britain most wants from them, vehemently avoiding the common sense logic of holding Britain accountable for the situation it put them in, because doing so would collapse their politically and historically illogical strategic narrative and pretext of ”self-determination. Don't be fooled when you visit these islands, they do know very well why they are there, and everything they do is to help Britain silently achieve their goal. They are silent conspirators, pretending to be distinctly appart from London. They are not.
LIberation??? Liberation from what? From those whose islands they are?? Argentina has a problem with Britain, not with the islanders. The conflict and the hostile attacks against Argentina by the US and England occured before the arrival of the islanders. Argentina just wants its territory back. Nonetheless the islanders feel more worthy when they make themselves the protagonists of this territorial sovereignty dispute between Argentina and Britain, which if they were to think freely intelligently and accurately, would acknowledge that what they should be looking at and directing their efforts at is holding London accountable for the situation Britain put them in, instead of first resolving the problem so they could live peacefully in a place without the tensions caused by their country having them live on a land that is being disputed since 1833.Posted 1 hour ago -2
The islanders so sadly want to have some existential form to themselves in order to escape their vacuous presence, that they cling on to Argentina's attempt to recuperate their islands from the British as something to give them the sense of self they never had before, milking and glorifying an event that ultimately was about Britain creating a war on their heads to install insecurity and resentment, thus securing their dependency to loyalty, becoming more of a colonializing occupation population than ever before.