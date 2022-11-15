Alberto Fernández unable to appear before G20 due to low blood pressure

15th Tuesday, November 2022 - 09:18 UTC Full article

Cafiero (R) and Massa (C) will be representing Argentina while Fernández (L) recovers

Argentine President Alberto Fernández was unable to deliver his speech on the opening day of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, after suffering from an episode of hypotension and dizziness due to gastritis.

The Presidential Medical Unit later reported that the South American head of state had been diagnosed with erosive gastritis with signs of bleeding.

“The President of the Nation, Dr. Alberto Fernández suffered an episode of hypotension and dizziness. For this reason, it was decided to carry out the necessary diagnostic studies in order to preserve his health and avoid complications,” the Presidential Medical Unit said in a statement.

Fernández planned to focus on food and energy security, in addition to questioning Russian leader Vladimir Putin, it was reported.

In Fernández's absence, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero took his place and spoke before the attendees. According to press reports, Cafiero and Superminister Sergio Massa of Economy, Industry, and Agriculture will represent Argentina at the various activities, such as a forum on infrastructure organized by US President Joseph Biden and a bilateral meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Hypotension is a condition that occurs when blood pressure is much lower than usual, which results in the brain and heart not receiving enough blood. Symptoms of this condition are dizziness and even loss of consciousness in some cases, in addition to a change in skin color and blurred vision.

