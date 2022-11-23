Echoes from Qatar World Cup: hooligans replace English flag by an Argentine Malvinas-claim

Argentine fans and followers of the national football team participating in the World Cup 2022, in Qatar were involved in a hooligan incident which demanded the intervention of local law enforcement officers after the English flag was forcibly replaced by an Argentine Malvinas-claim colors.
This happened on Monday when a crowd of rowdy chanting arrogant Argentine tifosi wanted to express a massive national flags display support for their team's first Cup match against rookie Saudi Arabia, which ended in a humiliating shock.
Qatar 2022. Hinchas argentinos bajaron la bandera de Inglaterra e izaron la bandera Argentina. Reivindicando las Malvinas como parte de nuestro territorio. pic.twitter.com/UCk6CiqqpU— Antonio G Santos ( Toni ) (@Abogado666) November 22, 2022
The incident occurred along the Corniche, the emblematic promenade that borders the coast line next to a Qatar 2022 clock with a display of monoliths with the flags of all the Cup's competitors.
Qatari law enforcer officers were quick to react bringing down the Malvinas claim color and the English flag was again flying, while the crowd dispersed. The Argentine media was divided as to whether condemn the hooligan attitude or support the 'legitimate' claim, but above all was pleased that the national flags display convened fans from all the different provinces in a country financially, politically and socially in disarray.
Mundial de Qatar 2022: hinchas argentinos descolgaron la bandera inglesa e izaron una de Malvinas— Radio Dos (@radio_dos) November 21, 2022
El hecho se produjo en Doha durante el banderazo previo debut del seleccionado que dirige Lionel Scaloni y debió intervenir la guardia civil | #LaDos pic.twitter.com/BWRerSGY4H
Anyhow there was little to feel proud about, since after the defeat 2-1 to the Saudis, pretensions turned into looking for the culprit of such shameful performance.
Brazilian yellow media and fans were far more cruel. They celebrated their traditional rival and Mercosur partner defeat recalling the famous Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber opera, “Don't cry for me Argentina”
Ooooh naughty Argies. Hope they weren't drinking beer too.Posted 23 hours ago +1
Things like that can get you stoned in Qatar, hope they were all wearing their hijabs correctly.Posted 23 hours ago 0
Being a bunch of Girlies.
Shine on Saudi Arabia.
‘Don’t cry for me Argentina’, LOL you have to admire the Brazilian sense of humour.
TWIMC...Posted 22 hours ago -1
- As an auld Patagonian F.C. RIVER PLATE fan..., currently residing in Italy and favouring the Turinese F.C. JUVENTUS.., I willingly admit that the latest action in Doha, Qatar..., commited by “a mob of arrogant over confident Argentine hooligans” doesn't compare in quality or execution with the historic action commited by a group of sport-interested, civilized Engrish gentlemen at Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium...
Capisce...?