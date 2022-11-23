Reappointments made to the Marine Management Organization Board

Solicitor, Falkland Islands former Attorney General and SAERI Chair Peter Judge MBE, together with David Lyall have been reappointed to the Board of the Marine Management Organization. MMO has a wide range of responsibilities, which include implementing plan-led marine management, licensing marine works, and managing UK fishing fleet capacity and UK fisheries quotas.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey confirmed the reappointment of Peter Judge MBE and David Lyall to the Board of the Marine Management Organization (MMO).

Peter Judge has been reappointed for four more years until 31 October 2026 and David Lyall has been reappointed for three more years until 31 October 2025. Peter and David were both initially appointed to the MMO on 1 February 2019.

The reappointments have been made in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments published by the Cabinet Office. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. Marine Management Organization Board members receive remuneration of £11,804 per annum, based on a time commitment of three days per month.

There is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if significant) to be declared. Neither of the re-appointees has declared taking part in any significant political activity in the past five years.

The Marine Management Organization (MMO) is an Executive Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB) established in April 2010 and given powers under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

Biographical details, Peter Judge MBE

Peter is a solicitor with considerable executive leadership experience, including as Chair of the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) and Senior Independent Governor of Northumbria University.

He is also the Group Chief Legal Officer of the Tees Valley Combined Authority and previously held a similar role for the North East Combined Authority.

Previously, Peter was the Attorney General of the British Overseas Territories of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands from 2014 to 2017.

He was awarded an MBE for services to Economic Development and the North East region in 2012.

David Lyall

David is the Chair of Trustees at the Action Foundation and is part of the Senior Leadership Team at City Church, Newcastle.

David is also a Board member of North Star Housing Association.

He is the former Chief Information Officer at Homes England, part of the Homes and Communities Agency.