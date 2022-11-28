Get our news on your inbox! x

Big Party planned for Jonathan the tortoise, who turns 190

Monday, November 28th 2022 - 09:18 UTC
A three-day party has been organized in St Helena, December, 3,4,5 for Jonathan the tortoise who turns 190. Jonathan is believed to be the oldest chelonian alive.

Locals are invited to Jonathan's party and his tortoise friends at his paddock for the special event which is anticipated will include a birthday cake, hats and music

Although it is not known exactly how old Jonathan is, scientists believe he is celebrating his 190th birthday this year.

A photograph taken in 1882 shows that when Jonathan was originally brought to the island he was already fully grown - which scientists say would indicate he was about 50 years of age at the time.

He now holds two Guinness World Records.

He's the oldest living land animal and was recently named the oldest tortoise ever, or to be more exact the oldest chelonian - a category which includes all turtles, terrapins and tortoises.

