Falklands: UK Overseas Territories shadow minister reaffirms Labour's resolute support

30th Wednesday, November 2022 - 09:51 UTC Full article

Cardiff South and Penarth Labour MP Stephen Doughty has reported on his visit to the Falkland Islands to mark the fortieth anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands, where he paid tribute to the men of Wales who lost their lives during the 1982 conflict and reaffirmed Labour's resolute support for the South Atlantic overseas territory.

MP Doughty said: “Last week I had the honor to travel to the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic in my role as Shadow Minister for the UK Overseas Territories with the All Party Group for the Falkland Islands to join in a series of special events and meetings as the people of the Falklands mark the 40th Anniversary of Liberation and the conflict in 1982.

”We joined HRH The Princess Royal, Sir Timothy Laurence, the Governor, members of the Legislative Assembly as well as 1982 veterans and current serving members of our Armed Forces in a special ceremony at the Liberation Monument to lay wreaths.

“Wales paid a heavy price in 1982 and I was able to fulfill my personal promise to visit and pay tribute at the Welsh Guards and HMS Glamorgan monuments where we lost so many. It was deeply moving.

”I also walked along Tumbledown mountain to see where the Scots Guards fought a bloody battle in freezing conditions at night in efforts to successfully regain the capital Stanley.

“And while we remembered with pride and sorrow the events of 1982 - the Falklands are also looking to their future.

”We were able to meet with businesses, local schools, farmers, environmental organizations and local elected representatives and officials - as well as people from the 60 plus countries who now make the Falklands their home to learn about the future opportunities and challenges from the impact of Brexit to managing fisheries and farming in the context of climate change.

“Labour remains resolutely committed to the defence and security of the Falkland Islands and so it was an honor to meet members of our armed forces - including many from Wales - serving in the South Atlantic, and learn about their work and training.”