Congressman Milei, the lesser evil for Argentina's elections next year

Even Milei had negative figures in the innovative study, albeit not as bad as the other candidates

A Mendoza-based polling firm has carried out an innovative study on the most likely candidates to run for president of Argentina in 2023 and found that Libertarian Deputy Javier Milei was deemed the “lesser evil.”

Reale Dalla Torre Consultores gauged 11 political leaders on social media based on how trustworthy or disappointing they were, with a neutral “do not know” alternative. The rankings were made on the differential between positive and negative feelings. Milei came out on top of the list with barely - 8.4 points (+ 33.8% / - 42.2%).

President Alberto Fernández ranked bottom of the list with -60.6 points (+ 19% and / - 79.6%). Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) stood just one notch above the current head of state with -46.3 points, while fellow former President Mauricio Macri came in 8th, barely behind Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kicillof and Superconomy Minister Sergio Massa.

Behind Milei were Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: - 13.9 points (+ 34% / - 47.9%); and PRO Chairwoman Patricia Bullrich: - 15.3 points (+ 33.3% / - 48.6%).

Earlier this week, Bullrich had challenged CFK to an electoral faceoff: “I will beat you,” the former minister under Presidents Macri and Fernando de la Rúa said in a TV interview.

While no branch of Peronism seems to be able to overcome the current scenario, which heralds a government change of hands in little over a year, Bullrich maintained that the current vice-president was nonetheless the only candidate to keep the ruling coalition in contention.

“Let's not take them for dead. Peronism must always be respected, do not think that you won the elections,” warned Bullrich, who also admitted she admired CFK's “perseverance.”