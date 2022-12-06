CFK not to run for any office in 2023

What the Judiciary Party, the maffia parallel state is to have me jailed or killed, CFK announced

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner Tuesday announced she will not be running for any office in the 2023 elections. The current Argentina Vice President made those statements during her speech after she was sentenced to six years in jail for corruption during her tenure as President (2008-2015).

“So Mr. Héctor Magnetto, you will be able to put me in jail after Dec. 10, 2023,” said CFK about Clarín's strongman. “I don't want to taint the political force that gave me the honor” of being elected President twice and Vice President one or running tickets with “a convicted candidate.”

Because, in CFK's view, what her conviction sought was not exactly to throw her in jail but to have her disenfranchised for life. “I will not be your puppet,” CFK insisted.

The Vice President also pointed out that she will have no immunity after Dec. 10, 2023, unless someone kills her first. “Because that's what they want: to have me jailed or dead,” she added.

CFK also remarked on her party's commitment to the cause of the people, unlike “those yellows” (the color under which former President Mauricio Macri's PRO party identifies itself) who left ”us 45 billion dollars in debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

Earlier Tuesday, a Buenos Aires Federal court read out a verdict sentencing her and former official José López among others to six years in jail for wrongful administration of state funds in a case involving the National Highway Directorate (DNV) which handed over road construction bids to businessman Lázaro Báez, who was also among those convicted.

Oddly enough, then-Planning Minister Julio De Vido was acquitted.