Gilbert House, seat of the Falkland Islands Government elected Legislative Assembly has announced that the following program has been arranged for Thursday 8 December 2022 to commemorate the victory of the Naval engagements of 8th December 1914, on which day 6 British sailors lost their lives and a number of others died later from injuries received during the battle. 2,260 German sailors also lost their lives.
At about 10.45 am a detachment of the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, the Falkland Islands Defense Force, Veterans of Naval Party 8901, Members of the 1982 FIDF and the Associations will march to the Battle Memorial.
At 10.58am Her Excellency the Governor will arrive at the Battle Memorial and will inspect the Parade. Youth Groups will be in attendance. After prayers Her Excellency the Governor will lay a wreath, followed by MLA Peter Biggs, the Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, and representatives of the Royal British Legion and Associations.
Members of the public wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to arrive no later than 10.50 am.
11.25, following the ceremony Her Excellency the Governor, MLA Peter Biggs, the Commander British Forces, will move to dais at the entrance gates to Government House lawns, the detachments and youth organization will march to that position on the front road and form up for the unveiling of the Naval Party 8901 and Falkland Islands Defense Force Plaque.
11.30 Order of Service
Welcome Speech by Her Excellency The Governor, Alison Blake CMG
Speech by Hon Leona Roberts
Speech by WO2 William Muirs NP8901 (1982)
Speech by WO2 Brian Summers FIDF (1982)
Plaque Unveiling by both NP8901/FIDF Representatives.
Parade detachments to take the salute and march down Ross Road to fall out.
It is appropriate for decorations and medals to be worn on this occasion.
A Reception for Invited Guests only will take place in Government House following the parade and ceremony.
No “Taken”, No Capisce!!Posted 1 day ago 0
“Advisory opinion on Kosovo's declaration of independence Accordance with International Law of the Unilateral Declaration of Independence in Respect of Kosovo was a request in 2008 for an advisory opinion referred to the International Court of Justice by the United Nations General Assembly regarding the 2008 Kosovo declaration of independence.”Posted 12 hours ago 0
Self-determination, the complete and best determiner of right.
Hmmmmmm...Posted 1 day ago -2
Firstly..., a correction about the aboved article's slight (~15%) incorrect numbers...:
- “GILBERT HOUSE's Press Office says that on the victory of the 8th December 1914..., 6 British sailors lost their lives and a number of others died later..., 2,260 German sailors also lost their lives...”
- ENCYCLOPEDIA BRITTANICA says that the victory of the 8th December 1914 results were...: “Losses: British, 10 dead, 19 wounded...; German, some 1,900 killed.”
(Btw..., WIKIPEDIA says that..., on the previous defeat at Coronel on the 1st November 1914 results were...: ”Losses: British, 1.660 killed...; German, 3 wounded...)
Secondly..., a respectful thought for the about 20.000.000 deceased in the Great War..., defending the principles of Inherent Exceptionalism..., Colonialism and Race Supremacy...
Thirdly..., me dear Kelpers..., before welcoming and cheering those heroic young soldiers from Kosovo some say will be trained on Malvinas...,Tænk about the fact that between Pristina and (June's 1914) Sarajevo there ain't no more than ~150 miles...
Capisce...?