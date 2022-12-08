Thursday 8 December, Anniversary of the Battle of the Falkland Islands

8th Thursday, December 2022 - 08:13 UTC Full article

At 10.58am the Governor will arrive at the Battle Memorial and will inspect the Parade.

Gilbert House, seat of the Falkland Islands Government elected Legislative Assembly has announced that the following program has been arranged for Thursday 8 December 2022 to commemorate the victory of the Naval engagements of 8th December 1914, on which day 6 British sailors lost their lives and a number of others died later from injuries received during the battle. 2,260 German sailors also lost their lives.

At about 10.45 am a detachment of the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, the Falkland Islands Defense Force, Veterans of Naval Party 8901, Members of the 1982 FIDF and the Associations will march to the Battle Memorial.

At 10.58am Her Excellency the Governor will arrive at the Battle Memorial and will inspect the Parade. Youth Groups will be in attendance. After prayers Her Excellency the Governor will lay a wreath, followed by MLA Peter Biggs, the Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, and representatives of the Royal British Legion and Associations.

Members of the public wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to arrive no later than 10.50 am.

11.25, following the ceremony Her Excellency the Governor, MLA Peter Biggs, the Commander British Forces, will move to dais at the entrance gates to Government House lawns, the detachments and youth organization will march to that position on the front road and form up for the unveiling of the Naval Party 8901 and Falkland Islands Defense Force Plaque.

11.30 Order of Service

Welcome Speech by Her Excellency The Governor, Alison Blake CMG

Speech by Hon Leona Roberts

Speech by WO2 William Muirs NP8901 (1982)

Speech by WO2 Brian Summers FIDF (1982)

Plaque Unveiling by both NP8901/FIDF Representatives.

Parade detachments to take the salute and march down Ross Road to fall out.

It is appropriate for decorations and medals to be worn on this occasion.



A Reception for Invited Guests only will take place in Government House following the parade and ceremony.