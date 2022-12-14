Buenos Aires Police said to be repressing harmless fans celebrating team's victory over Croatia

14th Wednesday, December 2022 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Given the fences around the obelisk, fans in Buenos Aires are on alert regarding their celebration plans in case Argentina win the World Cup next Sunday

Argentina's Secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla Corti Tuesday demanded Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to “stop repressing” jubilant groups marching through the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate the national team's victory over Croatia at the Qatar 2022 football World Cup.

As fans poured into the iconic obelisk square, Buenos Aires City Police fired tear gas against peaceful families and children and conducted several arrests.

As a result of the incidents, fences were placed around the obelisk, hindering the popular celebration.

MIRÁ LO QUE ES EL OBELISCO. pic.twitter.com/C2HJ7Nb8KB — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) December 13, 2022

“We ask the head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta that the police of the City of Buenos Aires stop repressing and provoking the Argentines who went with their families to celebrate Argentina's victory at the Obelisk,” said Pietragalla on Twitter, while posting some video footage of the incidents.

“Celebrating a sporting triumph of the national team is also a right for everyone. We will make judicial presentations to guarantee the celebration and to find those responsible for the police violence carried out by the police of the city,” Pietragalla said.

Meanwhile, Frente de Todos Congressman Leandro Santoro warned Rodríguez Larreta that his police “is neither to repress the fans, nor to spy on politicians, nor to act as VIP custody of your friends. They are there to take care of the people.”

C5N reported teargas had been fired although the exact moment was not caught on video. The TV station did show, however, the moment a fan was placed under arrest.

Given the fences around the obelisk, fans in Buenos Aires are on alert regarding their celebration plans in case Argentina win the World Cup next Sunday.