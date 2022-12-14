Cusco Airport closed as violence in Peru keeps hitting strategic air terminals

14th Wednesday, December 2022 - 19:39 UTC

The Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in the Peruvian city of Cusco has been closed as a result of the ongoing protests following the impeachment of Pedro Castillo Terrones and his replacement by Dina Boluarte.

Local Police Chief General Victor Zanabria announced his forces would use rubber bullets if necessary to disperse the demonstrators. So far seven people have been reported dead nationwide in various incidents.

The train service linking Cusco with the Inca citadel of Macchu Picchu has also been closed, it was reported.

According to a statement issued by the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (Corpac), Cusco's airport will be closed after what it called “a mob of demonstrators” tried to enter the facilities through the “perimeter fence.” Corpac has also requested additional protection from the authorities “in view of possible criminal acts that threaten the airport infrastructure, navigation systems, control and surveillance necessary for air operations in said airport headquarters.”

Aeropuertos Andinos del Perú ALSO reported that the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón airport in Arequipa will remain out of service due to “serious” infrastructure damage as a result of acts of violence.

Meanwhile, a group of students has seized the National University of Cajamarca demanding early elections and political reforms, and the Renovemos Parinacochas collective announced an indefinite strike: “In coordination with the provinces of Lucanas, Parinacochas, and Páucar del Sara Sara, on the twelfth of December we declare ourselves on an indefinite national strike, ready to take the Pan-American Puquio- Lucanas with a single force from Ayacucho- South,” according to a group communiqué.

The Federation of Students of Peru (FEP) also launched an appeal for “no more repression and death.”

Boluarte has decreed a state of emergency for 60 days in seven provinces, while protests and repression were also felt in Lima.

The demonstrators want Congress closed, Castillo's release and reinstatement, Boluarte's resignation, and fresh elections, in addition to a Constituent Assembly.